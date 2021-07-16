Global SMES Systems Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely

North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.33% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25.37% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.

The worldwide market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 83000 million US$ in 2024, from 45800 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

American Superconductor Corporation

Super Power Inc

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies

Fujikura

Hyper Tech Research

Southwire Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

General Cable Superconductors Ltd.

Nexans SA

ASG Superconductors SpA

Luvata U.K.

SuNam Co., Ltd.

Superconductor Technologies Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Temperature SMES

High Temperature SMES

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power System

Industrial Use

Research Institution

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

