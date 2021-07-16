Global Swimming Pool Chemical Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Swimming Pool Chemical market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Swimming Pool Chemical market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Swimming Pool Chemical in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Swimming Pool Chemical market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Lonza
FMC
Monsanto
Haviland Pool
Occidental Chemical
Axiall
Lanxess
NC Brands
Robelle
Olin
Nippon Soda
Nankai Chemical
Clorox Pool & Spa
Coastal Chemical Pools
SunGuard
Tosoh
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Trichlor
Dichlor
Cal Hypo
Liquid chlorine
Algaecides
Balancers
Other Specialty Product
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential Pool
Commercial Pool
