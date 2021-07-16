Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition Market : Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2023

The global homogeneous charge compression ignition market is expected to exhibit a strong 15% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Leaner Burning, Lack of Nitrous Emissions Drives Demand for Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition Technology.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) market include BMW (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), General Motors (US), Honda Motor Company, Ltd (Japan), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Mazda Motor Corporation (Japan), Volkswagen of America, Inc. (Germany), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, (Japan), Audi AG (Germany), and Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (Germany).

Market Highlights

Homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) uses a higher air-to-fuel compression ratio and has a shorter combustion period due to faster combustion rate. Thus, it closely achieves constant volume combustion because of lower radiation loss. The growing need in the automobile industry to develop clean technologies with lower fuel consumption for the improvement of the ambient air quality, reduction of the greenhouse gases, security of the primary energy resources and fulfillment of the increasingly stringent emission norms, has forklifted the demand for homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine.

The rising adoption of homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) in the automotive sector to improve engine life and vehicle safety, increasing miles drive, and growing automotive sector in developed and developing regions are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the market.

Homogeneous charge compression ignition is an automotive ignition technology. It replaces the spark plug with a system wherein the fuel and air enters the engine and is then compressed till the point of spontaneous combustion. As air gets more and more compressed, it gets hotter. Homogeneous charge compression ignition engines utilize this fact to their advantage. Due to the nature of the explosion in homogeneous charge compression ignition engines, they provide much leaner burning and higher efficiency than conventional engines. This is likely to be the key driver for the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period, as the demand for cars with high fuel efficiency figures is likely to grow over the forecast period.

While conventional petrol engines needs a 14.6:1 ratio between air and fuel, homogeneous charge compression ignition engines can operate at a ratio of 29.4:1, making them much leaner and thus much more efficient. Homogeneous charge compression ignition engines are also beneficial in terms of nitrous emissions, as they emit far fewer nitrous compounds than conventional engines.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI)s market by product type, vehicle type, and region.

Regional Analysis:

The global homogeneous charge compression ignition market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global homogenous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry in the region and the growing focus on vehicular emissions as the result of the growing number of vehicles on the road in the region. Several governments in the region have taken on the issue of vehicular emissions, with the adoption of electric vehicles proving to be a popular option. The demand for cars running on homogeneous charge compression ignition engines is also likely to increase over the forecast period, as the number of discerning, knowledgeable car owners in the region is likely to increase over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is also fast becoming an automotive technology hub, with countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan playing key roles in the development of automotive technologies. This could also work in favor of the homogeneous charge compression ignition market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

North America is also likely to remain a leading regional player in the global homogeneous charge compression ignition market over the forecast period due to the growing government support for the widespread incorporation of automotive technologies at the manufacturing level that allow for more efficient engines and less emissions.

