Insulating Glass Market 2019 Size, Share Report, Competitive Landscape, Growth Trends, Industry Opportunities, Demand, Manufactures, Business Insight and Global Analysis, Forecast – 2023

Market Insights:

Insulating glass is a very effective way to reduce air-to-heat transfer through the glazing. It is designed to control energy transfer from outside to inside. Such glass market is driven by the benefits such as energy saving, reduced costs incurred in energy consumption as well as it reduced pollution level. These enhance the comfort zone inside the building which further augments the demand in the Insulating glass market.

Insulating glass is also useful in silicone structural glazing which is one of the most popular methods of attaching glass to building structures. However increased raw material costs such as spacer, desiccant and inert gas pushes the cost of the product and thus hampers the market growth. The global Insulating glass market size is expected to witness staggering growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at around 2 billion in 2015.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global insulating glass market has been segmented based on glazing type, application, and region.

Based on glazing type, the global insulating glass market has been categorized as single glazed insulating units, double glazed insulating units, and triple glazed insulating units.

Based on application, the global insulating glass market has been classified as residential, non-residential, industrial, and others.

By region, the global insulating glass market has been studied for five key regions —Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Tower Insulating Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Strathclyde Insulating Glass Ltd.,

Eco Insulating Glass Inc.

Ittihad Insulating Glass Company

Saint-Gobain

Viracon Inc.

Guardian Industries Corp.

J E Berkowitz, L. P.

Bystronic Lenhardt GMBH

Asia pacific will be the largest market

Asia pacific is expected dominate the insulating glass market. China and India is leading the region for insulating glass market. Superior insulating properties, cheap and abundant raw material availability and its process of manufacturing will continue to drive the growth for this segment in the global Insulating glass market. This growth is mainly due to increasing demand for glass insulation from applications, such as non-residential segment. The increasing construction activities of green buildings and regulations laid down by governments of various countries related to energy-efficient buildings has led to the growth of the market across APAC.

