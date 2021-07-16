Meal Delivery Service Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Meal Delivery Service Market 2019-2025

Market Highlights:

A Meal Delivery Service is a subscription service that sends customers pre-portioned food ingredients and recipes for them to prepare home cooked meals. Services that send pre-cooked meals are called meal delivery services.

It helps their customer to believe in their product. Fresh food segment is the largest and fastest growing segment in the global meal kit delivery service.

Data analytics company Nielsen released data in March that showed 9% of U.S. consumers, or 10.5 million households, bought a meal kit in the prior six months. Another 25% of consumers, or 30.1 million households, said they would consider trying one in the next six months.

Meal Prep Services Are The Cheapest On The Market.

GreenBlender. Price per serving: starting at $3.90 / Delivery: Most of the US, excluding Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Alaska, and Hawaii. …

Home Chef. …

Chef’d. …

Veestro. …

BistroMD. …

Takeout Kit. …

Blue Apron. …

Hello Fresh.

Key Manufacturers

Grubhub

Ele.me

MeiTuan

Diet-to-Go

DPD

Deliveroo

FoodPanda

Just Eat

Hello Fresh

Continued …

