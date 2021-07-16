Optical Network Hardware Market Share, Global Trends, Business Growth, Development Strategy and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Optical Network Hardware Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

The global Optical Network Hardware market is expected grow moderately and register a value CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period. Some of the protuberant drivers supporting the growth of global Optical Network Hardware market are identified as, growing demand of fiber optic network for datacenters, advancement in Li-Fi wireless connectivity and increased FTTH broadband internet penetration. However, lack of infrastructure in developing and under-developed countries and higher cost of transition and maintenance from existing cable are some of the restraining factor for the Optical Network Hardware Market.

Optical network hardware Market is segmented by equipment and application. Based on equipment, Optical network hardware market is bifurcated into WDM and SONET/SDH. And on the basis of application, the market is segmented into broadband infrastructure, datacenter, fiber optic network and smart cities. The global market for broadband is increasing with the growing rate of internet and smartphone penetration. Broadband infrastructure comprise of wired technologies and wireless technologies, out of which FTTP (Fiber to the Premise) accounts for nearly 7% of global broadband subscriptions, thereby increasing the growth opportunity for optical network hardware market.

Global Optical Network Hardware market was valued at USD 14 Billion in 2017. The market is projected to reach market value of USD 32 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5446

Segments

Optical network hardware Market is segmented by equipment and application.

Based on equipment, Optical network hardware market is bifurcated into WDM and SONET/SDH. And on the basis of application, the market is segmented into broadband infrastructure, datacenter, fiber optic network and smart cities. The global market for broadband is increasing with the growing rate of internet and smartphone penetration. Broadband infrastructure comprise of wired technologies and wireless technologies, out of which FTTP (Fiber to the Premise) accounts for nearly 7% of global broadband subscriptions, thereby increasing the growth opportunity for optical network hardware market.

Key Players:

In competitive landscape, the report studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2015 and 2017. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global Optical Network Hardware market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Optical network hardware market – Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Alcatel Lucent, Infinera, Cisco systems, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis

Optical network hardware market is categorized based on region and is comprised of North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa.

North American region is dominating the market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain the leading region over the forecast period growing with 13% CAGR. The U.S. and Canada are expected to be the prominent regions of the North- America. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region mounting with 16.75% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing investment by Asian government in building high capacity network, increasing trend of broadband network, and emerging datacenter market are some of the factors driving the growth of optical network in the region. Whereas, high installation cost of optical network is expected to hamper the market growth in Asia Pacific during forecast period 2017-2023.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/optical-network-hardware-market-5446

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Component manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors

Suppliers and distributors

Government

Technology investors

Research institutes

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.