Pre-employment Testing Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Added “Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
A recent report indicates that the global Pre-employment Testing Software market is set to rise at a growth rate of 10.6%, and is expected to reach USD 191 mn in the period 2019-2025, as against USD 95 mn by the end of 2018.
Pre-employment Testing Software tools provide HR departments and hiring managers the ability to evaluate job candidates quickly using computer-based applications. With these tools, the hiring managers can check the suitability of the candidate, based on skills, experience, aptitude and temperament, prior to shortlisting them for interviews.
Segmental Analysis
The report observes the global Pre-employment Testing Software market segments based on four aspects; product type, manufacturers, application, and region.
Segments on the basis of type include
Cloud-based type
On-Premises type
Segments based on manufacturers include
Criteria Corp
Berke
PAIRIN
Wonderlic
INTELIFY
GoodHire
eSkill
The Hire Talent
Plum
HR Avatar
Stang Decision Systems
Prevue HR Systems
Segments based on Application include,
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Regional Analysis
The geographical reach of the Pre-employment Testing Software market has been meticulously segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia and Indi a in the following manner:
North America- U.S. and Canada
Latin America- Mexico and Brazil
Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain
APAC- China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia
With advancement in technology and rising population of skilled workforce, the market for this tool is also expected to grow further, especially, in countries with higher growth rates like India.
The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.
The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, technological potential and uses different methodological techniques like SWOT Analysis to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Pre-employment Testing Software Market.
Research Objectives
- To gauge the past global trends in the Pre-employment Testing Software market, and forecast the future progression of the industry, using effective and modern analytical tools.
- To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.
- To access the key players in the industry, and study their market contribution, future strategies such as expansion, new launches, acquisitions, etc.
- To study key factors like opportunities, drivers, risks, and economy, market potential etc., influencing the growth of the sector.
