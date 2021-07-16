Research Report On Timber Import Market Development History, Current Analysis And Estimated Forecast

China is the second largest timber consumer in the world. With the development of China’s economy, there is a growing demand for timber from industries of construction, papermaking and furniture manufacturing. However, the timber production grows slowly in China as restricted by timber resources and the rising costs of logging. In Jan. 1, 2017, the Chinese government announced the prohibition on commercial cutting of natural forests. It is estimated that the timber production in China will shrink in the next few years.

How is Research Report On Timber Import Market segmentation explained in the report?

The report studies various factors responsible for growth of Research Report On Timber Import Market in each segment accompanied by analysis of the largest Research Report On Timber Import Market share holding segment.

Additionally, the several segments catering to the growth of Research Report On Timber Import Market are discussed at length in this business intelligence report accompanied by sub-segments and individual Research Report On Timber Import Market values for each section.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070431

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of Research Report On Timber Import Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future Research Report On Timber Import Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the Research Report On Timber Import Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the Research Report On Timber Import Market report.

From 2013 to 2017, the apparent consumption of timber in China increased by nearly 18% to 192.5 million cubic meters. However, the decrease in the production volume pushed up the import volume. As a result, China’s reliance on timber imports rose from 48.4% in 2013 to 56.4% in 2017, and is expected to keep growing in the next few years. In 2017, the import volume of timber in China reached about 108.5 million cubic meters, registering a YOY growth of 16.1%. Softwoods and hardwoods account for about 68% and 32% respectively of China’s timber imports. And as labor costs in China are rising, sawn timber is taking up a larger proportion of China’s timber imports. The ratio of sawn timber imports to log imports increased from 1:4 in 2007 to 2:3 in 2017.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Research Report On Timber Import Market growth and Research Report On Timber Import Market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of Research Report On Timber Import Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the Research Report On Timber Import Market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Research Report On Timber Import Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

According to CRI, in 2017, Russia, the U.S., New Zealand and Canada, the four largest sources of China’s timber imports, provided 64% of the total import volume of timber in China. In particular, Russia and the U.S. provided about 31% and nearly 10% respectively of the total timber imports. On Aug. 3, 2018, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced a 5% to 25% tariff increase on U.S. exports worth USD 60 billion, including a 25% tariff increase on U.S. timber. Evidently, the Sino-U.S. trade war will have certain impact on China’s timber import.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070431

The domestic supply of merchantable timber has been contracting, and China’s reliance on timber imports has exceeded 50% since the Chinese government announced the prohibition on commercial cutting of natural forests in 2017.It is expected that the international timber prices will show an upward trend in the next few years as the import volume of timber keeps rising in China. Some Chinese enterprises have begun to invest in the forestry industry in other countries, mainly Russia, to ensure stable and adequate supply of timber. By the end of 2018, more than 100 Chinese enterprises had invested in Russia’s forestry industry with a total of over USD 2 billion. And the figures are expected to grow further. The Chinese government has few restrictions on timber import. Therefore, the Chinese market will provide global forestry enterprises with numerous opportunities in the next few years.

Topics Covered:

Supply of and demand for timber in China

Timber import in China

China’s reliance on timber imports

Major factors influencing timber import in China

Analysis on the types, volume, sources and prices of China’s timber imports

Prospect of timber import in China from 2019 to 2023

Our Other Reports:

Research Report On China’s Import Tariff Quotas For Agricultural Products Market

Cards and Payments Market

SaaS-based CRM Software Market

Artificial Intelligence Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth during 2013 – 2023

Integrated Sink Market Regional Data Analysis By Production, Revenue, Price And Gross Margin

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Source: https://www.americanewshour.com

View Source : Research Report On Timber Import Market Development History, Current Analysis And Estimated Forecast