SerDes Market 2019 Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2023

global SerDes market is poised to garner significant gains by 2025, registering over 15.27% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

SerDes (serializer/deserializer), an integrated circuit is used in high-speed communications for converting serial data and parallel interfaces in both directions. In a nutshell, it converts parallel data into serial data to allow them to travel over media that does not support parallel data. A SerDes is used in a variety of applications and technologies in order to save bandwidth.

The primary purpose of a SerDes is to provide data transmission over a single or differential line by minimizing the number of I/O pins and connections which allows designers to speed up data communication without having to increase the number of pins.

The global SerDes market is growing continually, mainly due to the demand for high-speed SerDes from large data centers, where the current state-of-the-art throughput is 100 Gbps. Moreover, machine learning and artificial intelligence applications that drive a significant amount of storage escalate the market on the global platform.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence applications are occupying a significant amount of storage, where a lot of the processing and more parallel processing takes place at higher speeds. In such as a scenario, data centers run out of physical space (CapEx). This, as a result, increases the uptake of SerDeses.

Additional factors that are substantiating the market growth include the higher adoption of IoT and favorable government regulations to improve telecommunication infrastructures. Booming machine learning and M2M communication technology is providing a considerable impetus to the growth of the SerDes market.

SerDes also plays a vital role in the automotive sector where so much focus is moving to automotive applications. Different operating conditions may impact devices differently. The technology nodes used in a data center cannot be used in an automotive application. With so many additional automotive requirements for reliability and robustness of the design, SerDes functionality would be helpful.

Network equipment providers are striving to develop higher speed, higher capacity gear capable of handling 5G wireless traffic. This transition, in turn, is driving the need for higher performance timing solutions for metro/core, fronthaul/backhaul, and data center applications. FPGAs and PHYs with integrated 56 Gbps SerDes enable higher capacity.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global SerDes market are Texas Instruments Inc., Rambus, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics NV, Renesas Electronics Corp, Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors NV, Broadcom, Inc., and Cypress Semiconductor Corp., among others.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News

June 24, 2019 —- Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (the US), a leading global semiconductor company announced the extension of its family of Si539x jitter attenuators. New device options provide a fully integrated reference, improving system reliability and performance while simplifying PCB layout in high-speed networking designs. 5G-ready jitter attenuators enhance system reliability and performance

The new jitter attenuators are developed to meet the critical reference clock demands of 100/200/400/600/800G designs. These attenuators can offer over 40% margin to the stringent jitter requirements of 56G PAM-4 SerDes employed in state-of-the-art Ethernet switch SoCs, FPGAs, PHYs, and ASICs while providing a solution that is future-proofed for emerging 112G SerDes designs.

SerDes Market – Segmentation

For a better scope of understanding, the analysis has been segmented into four key dynamics: –

By Product Type : Stand-Alone SerDes and SerDes IP Core.

By Application : Data Center, 5G Wireless Infrastructure, ADAS, and Vehicle Infotainment among others.

By End-user : IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global SerDes Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the global SerDes market. In 2018, the market had valued at USD 125.9 MN and is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period. The presence of several SerDes chip manufacturers alongside, the growing numbers of data centers in China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India have created a favorable environment for the growth for the regional market.

China leads the regional market, while India has emerged as a lucrative market for SerDes owing to the increased efforts towards improving communication infrastructure in the country. The adoption of advanced telecom services in the rapidly developing nations such as China, India, and South Korea drive the regional market. Furthermore, increasing investments in the telecom industry and the favorable government policies would support the growth of the SerDes market in India during the assessment period.

North America is another prominent market for SerDes. The requirement for high-speed data transmission in data centers, increasing growth of quantum computing, and IoT boom are some of the key driving forces leading the growth in the regional market. The presence of notable players impacts the growth of the regional market, positively.

The region is also expected to remain a key investment destination for the market player. Owing to the early adoption of ubiquitous technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), the SerDes market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.74% from 2018 to 2023.

Global SerDes Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive by nature, the global SerDes market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several key players. These players strive to deliver comprehensive solutions with adept technology and features. Growth in terms of technologies and product innovations are also expected to create substantial investment opportunities for global players in the market.

These companies have adopted inorganic strategies to grow their businesses, where partnership and collaboration accounted for a good percentage, whereas merger & acquisition accounted for the healthy percentage of the overall key development for the key players in the market.

To drive a significant amount of storage, where a lot of the processing is at higher speeds, and there is more parallel processing being done, most enterprises are expanding their technological capabilities to adopt different machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.

