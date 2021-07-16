Soy Lecithin Market Study 2019:Impressively growing Opportunities and Global Business Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Soy Lecithin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

Global Soy Lecithin market 2019-2025

Soy lecithin is a by-product of soybean processing, produced by further manufacturing of crude soy oil. Lecithin is the gummy material contained in crude vegetable oils and removed by a degumming processing.

Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds.

Phospholipids are the molecules that make up cell membranes.

The three main phosphatides in commercial soy lecithin are phosphatidyl choline (also called “pure” or “chemical” lecithin to distinguish it from the natural mixture), phosphatidyl ethanolamine (popularly called “cephalin”), and phosphatidyl inositols (also called inositol phosphatides). Commercial soy lecithin also typically contains roughly 30%-35% unrefined soy oil. Because it’s readily available from plentiful soybean crops all over the world, it’s the cheapest and easiest type of lecithin to mass manufacture.

The soy lecithin industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers in the world such as Cargill, Danisco, ADM, Lipoid, Jiusan Group and Ruchi Soya etc., whose production is estimated to take account for 57.16% in 2015. And they are mainly distributed in North America, EU, India and China. Soy lecithin industry has long history since 1840s.

The soy lecithin market has been growing at a stable rate since the last few years. The multi-function properties are fueling the growth of the market which increasing the level of consumer awareness and growing demand for functional foods, supplements and convenient end-use products. The market is not only growing in North America, but also in the developing economies, especially the China and India region. The market growth in ROW (Rest of World) is expected to rise, but continues to hold a minor share in the global soy lecithin market.

The global Soy Lecithin market is valued at 1500 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soy Lecithin market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global Market Outline: Soy Lecithin Market

The starts with an executive summary, which gives an overview of the market. The executive summary section highlights the key finding of the study. For the scope of report, a comprehensive definition of the market is provided. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. The global Soy Lecithin market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes critical market data that is presented in a table format. In the report, readers will also come across analysis of market dynamics. Such information is crucial for strategy building. In the report, the global Soy Lecithin market has been analyzed through a segmental perspective. The market segmentation allows a deeper understanding of the market hotspots. This section of the report includes a forecast analysis of the all the segments along with historic valuation.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soy Lecithin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The key players covered in this study

Cargill

Danisco

ADM

Lipoid

Ruchi Soya

Bunge

AGD

Lasenor Emul

Caramuru

Shankar Soya Concepts

Denofa

Lucas Meyer

Marathwada Chemical

Jiusan Group

Shandong Bohi Industry

Hexiyuan Soya Lecithin

Qinhuangdao Glodensea Industris (Wilmar)

Beijing Yuan Hua Mei Lecithin Sci-Tech

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Siwei Phospholipid

Merya’s Lecithin

Latest update on Soy Lecithin Market

The market forecast in between 2018 and 2025. The base considered for this market report in 2018. A section of the report covers historical analysis. A detailed analysis of micro and macroeconomic indicators influencing the market is also available in the report. Information on growth drivers, industry trends, threats and growth opportunities is provided in the report. The market assessment is available in value. In addition to this, the report includes table of content which allows readers to conveniently navigate to different sections of the report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unrefined or natural lecithin

Refined lecithin Chemically modified lecithin products

Market segment by Application, split into

Food grade

Pharma grade

Feed grade

Industrial grade

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global Soy Lecithin market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soy Lecithin market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soy Lecithin market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soy Lecithin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soy Lecithin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Soy Lecithin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

