Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Series Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues By 2023

Market Highlights:

Upper GI series is a diagnostic procedure used to examine the abnormality or infection in GI tract. During this procedure, contrast media is administered to the patient and with the help of X-rays the radiograph is taken. The global GI services market is driven by increasing prevalence of GI diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing government support for the development of the market. Moreover, Increasing healthcare expenditure and cost-effectiveness of the method have also contributed to the growth of the market. On the other hand, availability of alternative therapies and limited applications of the treatment have hampered the growth of the market. The global GI series market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Top Key Players:

The major key player for the global upper GI series market are GastroIntestinal Specialists LLC. (UK), Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan), Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Purdue Pharma L.P. (US), Alfa Wassermann SPA (Germany), Novadaq Technologies Inc. (Canada), GE, Healthcare (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US) and others.

Segmentation:

Global upper GI series market is segmented on the basis of test types, into standard barium upper GI series and double-contrast upper GI series. On the basis of imaging materials, the market is segmented into barium swallow, barium meal, and barium follow-through. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into esophageal reflux, esophageal varices, ulcers, hiatal hernias and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented: hospitals, clinics & laboratories, and other

Regional Analysis:

America dominates the global upper GI series market due to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, a large number of patients suffering from GI tract diseases, and increasing aging population. Europe is the second largest market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Approximately, more than 30 million people are suffering from acute or chronic digestive disease conditions. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors, on the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the lowest share in the GI series market due to limited development in the healthcare sector.

Global upper GI series market is a competitive market due to constant pressure to launch new products and cost-effective methods; many companies are investing in research and development of the products.

Eisai Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and has launched number of product used as contrast media. The company has announced its partnership with AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. for the establishment of gastrointestinal specialty EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare one of the leading American multinational company headquartered in US. It is the manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic imaging agents. OMNISCAN and VISIPAQUE are the major products of the company. Recently company has launch Clariscan, which is a macrocyclic agent for the effective visualization of abnormalities in the brain, spine and associated tissues.

