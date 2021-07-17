China Organosilicone Adhesive Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the China Organosilicone Adhesive market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. China Organosilicone Adhesive market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Organosilicone Adhesive development status and future trend in China, focuses on top players in China, also splits Organosilicone Adhesive by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The major players in China market include

3M Company

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

ITW

Sika AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive

Bostik Sa

Franklin International

Avery Dennison

DOW Corning Corp.

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Threebond International,Inc

Master Bond

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical

ACC Silicones

Elkem Silicones

Devan Sealants, Inc.

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.

Nusil

Novagard Solutions

Quantum Silicones, LLC.

Hi Bond

Adarsha Specialty Chemicals

Geographically, this report splits the China market into six regions,

South China

East China

Southwest China

Northeast China

North China

Central China

Northwest China

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

One-component

Two-component

By Technology

PSA

Non-PSA

On the basis of the end users/application, this report covers

Building & Construction

Transportation

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Others

