Cosmetic Bottle Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2025

Global Cosmetic Bottle Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cosmetic Bottle Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The packaging for cosmetic and beauty products are specialized for protection, consumer functionality, and brand positioning. The advancement of new and varied packaging styles and innovation in packaging plays a major role in driving the growth of the cosmetic packaging market. Rising disposable income of the individuals, increasing adoption of skin care, ease of availability, rising demand of anti-ageing products and growing concerns towards utility of environment friendly products are the substantial driving factor of the market across the globe.

Furthermore, surging adoption of lightweight rigid plastic is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming year. The cosmetic bottles provides more protection, they show the reliability of the product which is inside the bottle and it eliminates all metal component. These benefits of Cosmetic Bottle also increasing demand among its end-users. However, less number of manufacturing units is one of the major restraining factors of the market over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Cosmetic Bottle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/dominant region in the global Cosmetic Bottle market due to increasing disposable income of the individuals, growing awareness about health & hygiene and rapid urbanization in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow at satisfactory rate in the Cosmetic Bottle market over the forecasted period. North America is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand for cosmetic products in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Amcor Limited

• Rexam Plc

• Silgan Holding Inc.

• Worldwide Packaging LLC

• Albea Group

• Quadpack Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Other

By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Nail Care

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cosmetic Bottle Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Cosmetic Bottle Market, by Material, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Cosmetic Bottle Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Cosmetic Bottle Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Cosmetic Bottle Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Cosmetic Bottle Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Bottle Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continue…

