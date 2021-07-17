EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Fruit Beers Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Fruit Beers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Fruit Beers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Fruit Beers market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Fruit Beers for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Fruit Beers market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Fruit Beers sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Anheuser-Busch InBev

SABMiller

Heineken

Carlsberg

MolsonCoors

KIRIN

Guinness

Asahi

Castel Group

Radeberger

Mahou-San Miguel

San Miguel Corporation

China Resources Snow Breweries

Tsingtao Brewery

Anheuser-Busch InBev(China)

Beijing Yanjing Brewery

Carlsberg(China)

Zhujiang

KingStar

Tsingtao Brewery Xi’an Hans Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non-Alcoholic

Low Alcoholic Contents

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online Store

Supermarket

Direct Sale

Other

