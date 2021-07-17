EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2026
Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. In the present scenario, Electronic Medical Record software are becoming vastly popular in both the developed and developing countries as the healthcare sector is constantly moving towards digitization. Many central government are taking initiatives which are precisely focusing on framing down the standards, infrastructure and regulations considering the maintenance of medical records of patients. The EMR software market is mainly driven owing to surging need for integrated healthcare system, government initiatives for maintenance of patient health records, rising adoption of Big data in Healthcare sector and Technological advancements in the field of data storage considering the global scenario. Moreover, concerns such as Interoperability issues and data privacy concerns are acting as restraining factors considering the development and growth of EMR software market.
The regional analysis of Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading market players mainly include-
GE Healthcare
Nuemd
Greenway Medical Technologies
Genesis Chiropractic Software & Billing
Practise Fusion
HealthFusion
Athenahealth
eClinicalWorks
Epic
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Cloud-Based EMR Software
Web-Based EMR Software
By Application:
Hospitals
Physician Offices
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 t 2025
Target Audience of the Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market, By Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Cloud-Based EMR Software
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Web-Based EMR Software
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market, By Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Global EMR (Electronic Medical Record) Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Hospitals
6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Physician Offices
6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
6.3.3. Others
