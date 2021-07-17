Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Bag on Valve System (BOV) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A. (IT)
AptarGroup, Inc. (US)
Lindal Group (DE)
Precision Valve Corporation (US)
KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s (CZ)
Summit Packaging System, Inc. (US)
Exal Corporation (US)
Chicago Aerosol LLC, (US)
TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GMBH (DE)
Bemis Company, Inc. (US)
Aurena Laboratories (SE)
Shanghai Golden Aerosol Co., Ltd. (CN)
MBC Aerosol (US)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Product
Aerosol B.O.V.
Standard B.O.V
Non-Spray/Low Pressure B.O.V
By Valve type
Male Valve
Female Valve
By Material
Aluminum
Tin Plate
Steel
Plastic
By Capacity type
Below 30ml
30ml-100ml
100ml-275ml
275ml-500ml
Above 500ml?
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Bag on Valve System (BOV) for each application, including
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Home Care
Food & Beverages
Automotive & Industrial
