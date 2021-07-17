Global Biotin Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Biotin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biotin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Biotin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biotin market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.

Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users.

The global Biotin market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2018-2025.

Zhejiang Medicine

SDM

Hegno

Shanghai Acebright

NUH

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Kexing Biochem

DSM

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other

Food

Pharma & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

