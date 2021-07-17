Global Conductive Textiles Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Conductive Textiles Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Conductive Textiles Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Conductive Textiles market status and forecast, categorizes the global Conductive Textiles market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity. These textiles are used in various industrial applications, mainly to control static and provide shield electromagnetic interference. Conductive textiles can be manufactured inserting conductive additives or yarns, or by using different conductive coatings. The global conductive textiles market has been segmented on the basis of fabric type, type, end user, and region.
Based on end user, the military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the global conductive textiles market in 2015. In addition, the sports & fitness end user segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing usage of conductive textiles in the development of wearable devices that are mainly utilized in the healthcare and sports & fitness sectors has contributed to the growth of the conductive textiles market.
The global Conductive Textiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Parker Chomerics
Toray Industries Inc.
Laird PLC
Seiren Co. Ltd.
Bekaert
Hitek Electronic Materials Ltd.
Emei Group
Sheildex Trading, Inc.
AiQ Smart Clothing
Holland Shielding System
MarKTek Inc.
Coatex Industries
Swift Textile Metalizing LLC
Jarden Applied Materials
HFC Shielding
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Woven Textile
Non-Woven Textile
Knitted Textile
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Military & Defense
Healthcare
Sports & Fitness
Consumer Electronics
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Conductive Textiles sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Conductive Textiles players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Conductive Textiles are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Conductive Textiles Manufacturers
Conductive Textiles Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Conductive Textiles Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
