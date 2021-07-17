Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2018-2025: Increasing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets, Growing Generics Market

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DraaS) is mainly driven owing to vast cost & flexibility of cloud based disaster recovery solutions as compared to traditional disaster recovery solutions. Moreover, other benefits which includes simplicity in testing, faster data recovery along with automation work in favor of DRaaS solutions in comparison to traditional disaster recovery plans considering the global scenario.The regional analysis of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Veeam Software

Bluelock Privacy

Zerto

Amazon Web Services Inc

IBM Corporation

Request For Free [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10074170

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment Mode:

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Small Organizations

Large Organizations

By Vertical:

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Buy [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10074170

Target Audience of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Premises-to-Cloud

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Cloud-to-Cloud

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Small Organizations

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Large Organizations

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Vertical

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Government

Read [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market/10074170

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: