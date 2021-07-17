Global Petroleum Asphalt Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Petroleum Asphalt market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Petroleum Asphalt market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Petroleum Asphalt market status and forecast, categorizes the global Petroleum Asphalt market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Petroleum asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid that is present in most petroleum crude oils and in some natural deposits. Petroleum crude oil is a complex mixture of a great many different hydrocarbons. Petroleum asphalt is defined as that part of crude oil which is separated from the higher-boiling hydrocarbons in crude oil by precipitation upon the addition of lower-boiling hydrocarbon solvents such as propane, pentane, hexane or petroleum asphalt. The precipitated material consists of asphaltenes which have an average molecular weight of about (800 – 2500 g/mole) and exist in the form of flat sheets of polyaromatic condensed rings with short aliphatic chains.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world petroleum asphalt industry. The main players are ExxonMobil, Shell, Cnooc, Sinopec, ConocoPhillips, CRH and Pasargad Oil Company. The global production of petroleum asphalt will increase to 180.26 M MT in 2018 from 134.64 M MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.01%.

In consumption market, North America, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these three regions occupied 66.23% of the global consumption volume in total.

Petroleum asphalt has two grades, which include paving petroleum asphalt and industrial petroleum asphalt. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With versatility of petroleum asphalt, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum asphalt products. So, petroleum asphalt has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for petroleum asphalt are crude oil. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will impact on the production cost of petroleum asphalt. The production cost of petroleum asphalt is also an important factor which could impact the price of petroleum asphalt.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Petroleum Asphalt market is valued at 48800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 82000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ExxonMobil

Cnooc

Sinopec

CNPC

ConocoPhillips

CRH

Pasargad Oil Company

Marathon Oil

Petrobras

Total

Valero

Rosneft

Axeon

SK

Tipco

IOCL

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Pemex

Suncor Energy

Repsol

Nynas

HPCL

KoÃ§ Holding

Shell

LOTOS

Husky Energy

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Paving Petroleum Asphalt

Industrial Petroleum Asphalt

By Application, the market can be split into

Paving

Roofing

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Petroleum Asphalt capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Petroleum Asphalt manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Petroleum Asphalt are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Petroleum Asphalt Manufacturers

Petroleum Asphalt Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Petroleum Asphalt Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Petroleum Asphalt market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

