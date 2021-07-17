Global Polymixin Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Polymixin Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polymixin Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Global Polymixin Sales Market Report 2018
This report studies the global Polymixin market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polymixin market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Polymyxins are antibiotics, with a general structure consisting of a cyclic peptide with a long hydrophobic tail. They disrupt the structure of the bacterial cell membrane by interacting with its phospholipids. They are produced by nonribosomal peptide synthetase systems in Gram-positive bacteria such as Paenibacillus polymyxa and are selectively toxic for Gram-negative bacteria due to their specificity for the lipopolysaccharide molecule that exists within many Gram-negative outer membranes. At least eleven different members of the polymyxin group have been identified and they are designated by a suffix letter. They demonstrate specific activity against gram-negative bacteria such as Proteus vulgaris, Escherichia coli, Hemophilus influenzae, Aerobacter aerogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae and especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Polymyxins B and E (also known as colistin) are common types of polymyxins. Polymyxins B is used for the treatment of human Gram-negative bacterial infections, while polymyxins E is used for animal husbandry.
Whether polymyxin used in animal husbandry is a controversial topic. Polymyxin has positive effects on animal husbandry. It can increase the weight of the animal, and improve their immunity, but also increase the risk of their resistance to the bacteria. It is a potential threat to human health. Many countries have started to think this problem. Currently, the use of polymyxin is significantly influenced by national policies.We should strike a balance between using antibiotics and not using antibiotics in agriculture.
The major players covered in this report
Sonneborn
MORESCO Corporation
Eastern Petroleum
Wilterng Chemicals
Unicorn Petroleum Industries
Nanfang Petrochemical
Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical
Tanyu Petroleum Additive
Xinji Luhua Petrochemical
Xinji Beifang Huagong
Wuxi Qilian Petrochemical
Xinji Jiangyang Chemical
Danyang Boer Oil Additive
Souzhou Sanli
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Oral
Injection
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Pigs
Chickens
Cows
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Polymixin sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Polymixin players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polymixin are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Polymixin Manufacturers
Polymixin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Polymixin Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Polymixin market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
