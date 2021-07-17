Global Silver Paste Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Silver Paste market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Silver Paste market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Silver Paste market status and forecast, categorizes the global Silver Paste market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Silver Paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of Silver Paste in this report, front side silver paste and back side silver paste. Globally, the sales share of each type of Silver Paste is 80% and 20%.

The global Silver Paste market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Heraeus

Dupont

Samsung SDI

Giga Solar

Noritake

TransCom Electronic

iSilver Material

EGing

ENC

DKEM

Cermet

Namics

Youleguang

Sinocera

Dongjin

Monocrystal

Rutech

Daejoo

Xi’an Chuanglian

Exojet

Leed Electronic

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Front Side Silver Paste

Back Side Silver Paste

By Application, the market can be split into

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Silver Paste capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Silver Paste manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silver Paste are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Silver Paste Manufacturers

Silver Paste Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Silver Paste Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

