Global Triazine Sales Market Report 2018

Global Triazine Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the global Triazine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Triazine market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

A triazine is class of nitrogen-containing heterocycles. The parent molecules’ molecular formula is C3H3N3. They exist in three isomeric forms, 1,3,5-triazines being common.

MMA Triazine is a cyclic tertiary triamine. It is mainly used as a scavenger for sour gases like H2S and mercaptans in gaseous or liquid hydrocarbon streams.

MEA-triazine is the most commonly used chemistry for applications requiring a non-regenerative H2S scavenger. Other chemistries are available (MMA-triazine, glyoxal, zinc-based, iron-based, and others) but MEA-triazine has the highest market share because it is the lowest cost in use solution. Triazines are low cost in use despite the fact that the molar efficiency of the chemistry in capturing H2S is significantly below theoretical maximum efficiency.

For production, the NA consumption of triazine has reached 49 K MT by the end of year 2017, with annual growth rate around 1.5% during the past years. Growing attention has been raised in the application of triazine in medical and oil and gas industry, which makes it in fast development in recent years.

For the market, the global triazine market is worth over 157.54 Million USD, according to our survey. Actually, the market of triazine is far from mature. However, as production of raw materials like palm and coconuts are limited to Southeast Asia, the competition structure would not change significantly in the following years.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of triazine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The major players covered in this report

Hexion

Eastman

Stepan

DBWT

Baker Hughes

Dow Chemical

Ecolab

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

1,3,5-triazine

1,2,3-triazine

1,2,4-triazine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Medical Industry

Biological Energy Industry

Agriculture

Chemical Industry

Oil & Gas

Others

