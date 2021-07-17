Heating, Ventilation And Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Sales Market Outlook 2025 – Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2025

Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Sales Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Sales Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is intended to regulate the environment in which it works. It reaches this by monitoring the temperature of a room through heating and cooling. It also controls the humidity level in that environment by controlling the movement and distribution of air inside the room. The system also ensures cleanliness of air inside the environment. Escalating urbanization in both the developed and developing countries, surging disposable income of the individuals, Changing lifestyle and consumer behavior and escalating integration of HVAC systems such as access control & lighting are the drivers of the market across the world.

Furthermore, gradual shift towards renewable source of energy is the major factor which creating lucrative opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. HVAC system are cost effective, it maintain a constant temperature in room, they are energy efficient, and so on. These factors are results in increasing demand of HVAC system among its end-users across the globe. However, escalating demand for energy across the world and volatility in cost of raw material are the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Sales Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing use of HVAC equipment, rising government initiatives and rising demand from developing economies such as India and China in the region. North America and Europe both are estimated to grow at significant rate in the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system sales market over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

• Carrier

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Lennox International Inc.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Trane

• LG Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Window and Portable Air Conditioners

Mini Split Air Conditioners

Packaged Air Conditioners

Chillers

Air Handling Units & Fan Coils Units

Variable Refrigerant Flow

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Sales Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

