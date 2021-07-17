Thailand Metalized Barrier Film Packaging Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Thailand Metalized Barrier Film Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Thailand Metalized Barrier Film Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Metalized Barrier Film Packaging market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Thailand plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Metalized Barrier Film Packaging development status and future trend in Thailand, focuses on top players in Thailand, also splits Metalized Barrier Film Packaging by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Thailand market include
Cosmo Films
Uflex Ltd
SRF Limited
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
Dunmore Corporation
Toray Plastics
Jindal Films Americas LLC
Hongcheng Telecommunication Material Co., Ltd
Dongguan City Best Craftwork Products Co., Ltd.
Wenzhou Starlead Film Material Co., Ltd
Tianjin TEDA Ganghua Trade Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Pengyuan New Material Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Kingsign International Trade Co., Ltd
Huizhou Yang Rui Printing And Packaging Co., Ltd.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Aluminizing Polyester Film
Aluminizing Nylon Film
Aluminizing BOPP
Aluminizing PE Film
Aluminized Paper
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Food & Beverage Packaging
Consumer Packaging
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Construction
Others
