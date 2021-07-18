Asia-Pacific Synthetic Graphite Market Report 2018

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Synthetic Graphite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Synthetic Graphite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split Asia-Pacific into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Synthetic Graphite for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), including

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Graphite market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Synthetic Graphite sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

GrafTech

SGL Carbon

Fangda Carbon

Showa Denko

Jilin Carbon

Graphite India

Tokai Carbon

HEG

Nippon Carbon

JSC Energoprom Management

SEC Carbon

Yangzi Carbon

Shida Carbon

Toray Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Toho Tenax Group

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Rayon

Poco Graphite

Ibiden

Formosa Plastics Group

Hexcel

Asbury Graphite

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volum, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Graphite Electrodes

Carbon Fibers

Specialty Graphite

Graphite Granular & Powder

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Iron and Steel Industry

Battery Industry

Aluminum Industry

Industrial Components

Others

