Cotton Yarn Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Cotton Yarn Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cotton Yarn Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A yarn is created by interlocking fibers in continuous length, it is mainly used in the textile production, knitting, sewing, weaving, ropemaking and embroidery etc. One of the types of yarn is thread which is commonly used for sewing. Additionally, increasing population, rising disposable income and Changing consumer preferences are driving the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as High cost compared to acrylic & wool and Problem of inelasticity, it loses shape when stretched are hampering the market growth. Increase in demand for organic cotton yarn is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073191

The regional analysis of Global Cotton Yarn Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand of cotton yarn in Asian countries followed by changing consumption pattern across this region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing research and development and investment by cotton yarn manufacturers.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Texhong

• Weiqiao Textile

• Huafu

• Henan Xinye Textile

• BROS

• China Resources

• Huamao

• Lianfa

• Vardhman Group

• Nahar Spinning

• Alok

• KPR Mill Limited

• Aarti International

• Spentex

• Daewoo

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

By Application:

Home Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cotton Yarn Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073191

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Report: