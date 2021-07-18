Cotton Yarn Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025
Global Cotton Yarn Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cotton Yarn Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A yarn is created by interlocking fibers in continuous length, it is mainly used in the textile production, knitting, sewing, weaving, ropemaking and embroidery etc. One of the types of yarn is thread which is commonly used for sewing. Additionally, increasing population, rising disposable income and Changing consumer preferences are driving the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as High cost compared to acrylic & wool and Problem of inelasticity, it loses shape when stretched are hampering the market growth. Increase in demand for organic cotton yarn is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global Cotton Yarn Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand of cotton yarn in Asian countries followed by changing consumption pattern across this region. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing research and development and investment by cotton yarn manufacturers.
The major market player included in this report are:
• Texhong
• Weiqiao Textile
• Huafu
• Henan Xinye Textile
• BROS
• China Resources
• Huamao
• Lianfa
• Vardhman Group
• Nahar Spinning
• Alok
• KPR Mill Limited
• Aarti International
• Spentex
• Daewoo
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Carded Yarn
Combed Yarn
Others
By Application:
Home Textiles
Apparel
Industrial Textiles
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Cotton Yarn Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
