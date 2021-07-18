E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025

Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. E-commerce automotive aftermarket is an online platform for selling auto parts to the customers and service professionals. The aftermarket covers all automotive spare parts, accessories, equipment, and services to automobiles that are either new or are procured from used vehicles and are available for sale. Factors such as rising number of e-commerce platforms and its usage due to presence of products variants on large scale at single platform is propelling the market towards high CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in automotive sector due to emergence of Electric Vehicles is anticipated to provide opportunistic market for the market players in forecast years. However, counterfeiting of products continues with product development that may hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing number e-commerce platforms. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market due to high adoption rate of various platforms offering several products of a single type. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to high growth rate of automotive sector in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Advance Auto Parts

• Alibaba Group

• Amazon Inc.

• AutoZone Inc.

• National Automotive Parts Association

• DENSO Corporation

• Pep Boys

• U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

• EBay Inc.

• Rakuten Commerce LLC

• Cdiscount

• Das Ersatzteil GmbH

• ERA SPA

• CATI SpA

• AliExpress

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Consumer Type:

B2C

B2B

By Product Type:

Interior accessories

Exterior accessories

Performance parts

Wheels & tires

Tools & garage

Auto body parts

Oil, coolants and fluids

Others (paints, custom modifications)

By Offering:

Product

Services

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

