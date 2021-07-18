Educational Robots Market- Segmented By Product, Type, Application, And Region – Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2025

Global Educational Robots Market to reach USD 670 million by 2025.

Global Educational Robots market valued USD 670 Million in 2017 and is likely to grow more than USD 2339.8 Million by 2025 with a compounded annual growth of 16.92% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily driven by technological enhancements in the field of robotics and increasing use of robots for educational purposes. However, high initial research and development expenses hampers the market growth. The main function of educational robots is to provide an experience that facilitates the student’s knowledge, attitude and skill development.

Educational robots may include jointed and mobile robots. Manufacturers are developing educational robots that provide practical and interactive learning experience. The manufacturers also provide a browser-based knowledge ecosystem which can be accessed by teachers and students via any internet enabled device. Technologically smarter versions of educational robots have several environmental sensors embedded in them, which enhance their operational ability and makes them less vulnerable to self-damage. Thus, factors, such as self-maintenance, sense of environment and autonomous navigation are expected to propel the global educational robots market to greater heights in the near future.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Pre-configured

Reconfigurable

Humanoid

Others

Application:

Primary School

Secondary School

Others

Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the key players involved in the market include Fischertechnik, Lego, Modular Robotics, Innovation First International, Pitsco, Evollve and others. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key players. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

