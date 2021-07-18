Electric Instantaneous Water Heaters Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

Global Electric Instantaneous Water Heaters Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Instantaneous Water Heaters Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Rising awareness among majority of population for automated temperature control, environmental sustainability and energy efficiency is anticipated to augment the demand of electric instantaneous water heaters globally. Increasing initiatives taken by government of various regions to provide uninterrupted electricity and improve rural infrastructure is expected to offer newer opportunities in favor of high CAGR. However, volatility in raw materials has been observed in past years and is likely to continue over the forecasted years that may restrain the market growth. Continuous amendments in government regulations may hinder the demand for the heaters during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electric Instantaneous Water Heaters Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand for automated temperature control. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Electric Instantaneous Water Heaters market due to rising demand of energy efficient heaters. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of government initiatives to promote environmental sustainability in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

The major market player included in this report are:

• A. O. Smith Corporation

• Ariston Thermo SpA

• Havells India

• Kenmore

• Bosch

• Rheem Manufacturing

• Eemax Tankless Water Heaters

• Royal 4 Systems

• Epicor Software Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Electric Instantaneous Water Heaters Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

