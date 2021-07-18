Global Airless Tires Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report Global Automotive Sun Visor Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market is expected to progress with the CAGR of ~4.3% from 2018 to 2023.

The Global Automotive Sun Visor Market is presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread in 88 numbers of pages of the project report.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive sun visor include Irvin Automotive Products, Inc (US), GUMOTEX (Chez Republic), GRIOS s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Atlas Holding (US), KASAI KOGYO CO., LTD. (Japan), HOWA TEXTILE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Japan), OTOTRIM Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Panel (Turkey), FOMPAK (Turkey), and KB Foam Inc. (US).

An automotive sun visor is located on the ceiling above the vehicle windshield. Generally, vehicles are equipped with two sun visors, one for the driver and the other one for the passenger. Some sun visors also have a pre-installed mirror. The main purpose of a sun visor is to shield the passenger and driver from the sun. To enhance safety and better driving experience the sun visor manufacturers and automotive OEMs working together for improving and developing the simple but effective sun visors capable of protecting against dazzle.

Market Analysis:

The key driving factors for the growth of this market are growing demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems. Furthermore, rise in demand for electric vehicle is set to drive the global automotive sun visor market. The growing adoption of LCD based sun visor in passenger vehicles will further boost the growth of this market. Technological advancements in automotive sun visor device and improving economies of developing countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and India are providing ample opportunities for the expansion of the market in these countries.

Increased R&D investments along with strategic mergers and acquisitions of smaller players in this market with global powerhouses are further expected to provide a boost to the global market during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Sun Visor Market is estimated to witness ~4.3% CAGR during the period from 2018 to 2023.

Segmentation:

The global Automotive Sun Visor market is segmented on the basis of type, material, vehicle type, propulsion, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into LCD and Conventional sun visor. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented into vinyl, fabric, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. On the basis of propulsion, the market has been segmented into ICE and electric vehicle. On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.

On the basis of type, the conventional segment is projected to witness a significant growth during the study period. This growth is attributed due to the growing adoption of safety solutions in automobiles. The conventional sun visors offer robust design, ease of handling and installation, and less maintenance.

On the basis of material, the fabric segment is projected to witness faster growth during the review period. The growing uses of fabric sun visors in premium and luxury vehicles is likely to drive the growth of the fabric segment in global automotive sun visor market.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to hold the larger share in the automotive sun visor market from 2018 to 2023. This growth is attributed to growing demand for premium vehicles from emerging nations due to improving standards of living.

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global automotive sun visor market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

