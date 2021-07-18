Global Moringa Products Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Present “Global Moringa Products Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database

A recent report indicates that the global Moringa Products market is set to rise at a sustained growth rate in the period 2018-2025. The market was valued at a whopping USD 5.5 bn, 2017. The report also presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key Moringa product businesses. The report consists of 15 chapters.

Moringa oleifera, commonly known as the ‘Drumstick tree’ or ‘horseradish tree’, or ‘ben oil tree’ is a fast-growing tree that grows in tropical and sub-tropical regions of South Asia. The tree is widely grown in India, Philippines, African countries and some parts of the US and the European Union also.

It is widely popular because of its health benefits. It contains compounds such as vitamin A, vitamin B1, folate, calcium potassium, iron, and zinc, which are beneficial to fight with various diseases and also increase immunity. The plant has anti-fungal, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and anti-depressant properties that are driving its demand in the market.

Segments based on manufacturers include

Ancient Greenfields

Earth Expo Company (EEC)

Grenera

Kuli

Genius Nature Herbs (GNH)

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global Moringa products market segments based on four aspects; product type, manufacturers, application, and region.

Segments on the basis of type include

Moringa seeds and oil

Moringa fruits, tea, and pods (drumsticks)

Moringa leaves and leaf powder

Leaf powder amounted to more than 30%, the largest market share, in 2018.

Segments based on Application include

Industrial

Food

Chemical

Consume

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and The Middle East & Africa, in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Latin America- Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of S.America

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain

The Middle East and Africa- Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and GCC countries.

The US was the largest market for moringa in 2018, amounting for up to 75% market share in North America, and it is going to retain that position for the coming forecast, due to increasing awareness and demand of organic supplements.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with countries like India and China having the potential to reduce their dependence on imported dietary supplements by including Moringa in their daily consumption. China has been a large importer of Moringa from India in 2017.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, technological potential and uses different methodological techniques like SWOT Analysis to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Moringa products market.

Research Objectives

1.) To gauge the past global trends in the Moringa products market, and forecast the future progression of the industry, using effective and modern analytical tools.

2.) To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

3.) To access the key players in the industry, and study their market contribution, future strategies such as expansion, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

4.) To study key factors like opportunities, drivers, risks, and economy, market potential etc., influencing the growth of the sector.

