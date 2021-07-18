Legalized Cannabis Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2025

Legalized Cannabis Market – 2019-2025

Report Description:

Cannabis is not legal all over the globe. The legality of cannabis changes according to the intent of use. Such legality of cannabis also changes terms of distribution, possession, cultivation, and ways in which it is consumed. The use of cannabis for recreation is illegal in most countries. However, many countries have started adopting the policy of decriminalization to make simple possession a non-criminal offense. Whereas, countries residing in Asia Pacific and the Middle East have stricter approach towards cannabis where even possession of a small amount of cannabis has a penalty of several years of imprisonment.

The legalized cannabis market is expected to witness new growth opportunities during the forecast period, as per the latest report published by QYResearch Group. Growing legalization of marijuana in several countries is the primary factor influencing the market positively. Moreover, use of cannabis for the treatment of various fatal diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and cancer, along with many other neurological disorders is expected to encourage faster growth in the legalized cannabis market. Legalization of medical marijuana and decriminalization in several countries has resulted in a dramatic drop in the black market for cannabis as more and more consumers are resorting to legal ways of purchasing cannabis for both, medical and recreational use.

Free Sample Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4275594-global-legalized-cannabis-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

The key players covered in this study



Maricann Group

ABcann Medicinals

Aurora Cannabis

Cronos Group

Dixie Elixirs

Canopy Growth

Aphria

ABcann Medicinals

Complete Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4275594-global-legalized-cannabis-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Scope Of Report:

Market Segmentation

The global legalized cannabis market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the legalized cannabis market is segmented into cannabis herb and cannabis resin. Based on application, the market is studied for the entertainment venue and medical institutions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global legalized cannabis market is split into the regional segments of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America garnered the largest revenue share of the global legalized cannabis market. North America is likely to account for the largest market share for legalized cannabis over the forecast period.

The United States and Canada are expected to lead the country-specific market for legalized marijuana in the region. Such dominion can be accredited to the presence of a large customer pool in the region, along with faster legalization of medical cannabis. Currently, around 33 states in the United States and the District of Colombia have legalized cannabis, enabling accelerated growth of cannabis dealing in the region.

Europe, on the other hand, has a presence of countries with stringent rules and regulations regarding marijuana sale and cultivation. Such penalizing regulations are expected to hinder the overall growth of the market on a global level.

Industry Update

August 2019: The Minister of Justice in Louisville recently announced that people would not be prosecuted for the possession of small quantities of cannabis. However, this policy change won’t affect the prosecution of marijuana cases that involve trafficking, cultivation, and driving under the influence.



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

Download Free Sample Report >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4275594-global-legalized-cannabis-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Http://Www.Wiseguyreports.Com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)