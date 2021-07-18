Soups Market Research Report |Key players are British Foods PLC , Premier Foods , Conagra Brands Inc. , Symington’s Ltd and TSC Foods

Soups Market Research Report: by Type (Dry, Wet, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others), and Region – Global Forecast till 2025

The global soups market is expected to reach USD 19,655.9 million by the year 2025 by growing at a CAGR of 3.07% CAGR from the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

Market analysis

The heightening interest for convenience foods is probably going to drive the market amid the forecast period. As the working populace is moving their inclination towards prepared sustenance things, the interest for soups is activating over the globe. Soups incorporate ingredients, for example, vegetables and meat which are considered to give various medical advantages and anticipate acid reflux. In the interim, the declining interest for canned soups is considered to go about as a noteworthy danger to market development. Factors, for example, expanding inclination for freshly prepared food items and nearness of additives are considered to hose the market development amid the estimated period. Canned soups likewise have a high salt substance which makes it badly designed to devour by the buyers. Such disadvantages are probably going to back off the market development in the coming years.

Major players

Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), Premier Foods (U.K.), Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.), Symington’s Ltd (U.K.), TSC Foods (U.K.), Hain Celestial (U.S.), Maruchan Inc. (U.S.), Bear Creek Country Kitchens LLC (U.S.), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Unilever PLC (U.K.), among others are some of the major players in the global soups market.

Market segmentation

The global soups market has been classified on the basis of its type, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its type, the soups market has been divided into wet, dry, and others.

On the basis of its distribution channel, the soups market has been classified into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global soups market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

