Aircraft Seals Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – DuPont de Nemours, Eaton, Hutchinson, Meggitt and SKF

The Report provides an overview of latest technologies and in-depth analysis that reflect top vendor’s portfolios and technology; examines the strategic planning, challenges of leading brands and market opportunities for newcomers.

Aircraft seals are primarily used in engines, landing gear, flight controls, and other applications in aircraft manufacturing and are explicitly designed to withstand extreme temperatures. Rising aviation activities and demand for lightweight components have led to the innovation of composite materials by key manufacturers. Besides, smart designing concepts and the rising trend of robotics in aircraft seal manufacturing further create a positive outlook for the aviation industry in the coming years.

The aircraft seals market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to rising demand for commercial as well as business aircrafts coupled with increasing government expenditure in the defense sector. Furthermore, the aircraft seals market is further expected to grow with the ongoing replacement trend of existing aircraft seals. However, the market growth may be negatively affected due to the issues concerning the recyclability of the composite materials used as seals in the aircraft during the forecast period. On the other hand, significant market opportunities for the key players lies in the developing countries where the demand for new fighter jets is on the rise.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.Brown Aircraft Supply, Inc

2.DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

3.Eaton Corporation

4.Hutchinson

5.Meggitt PLC.

6.Parker Hannifin Corp.

7.Saint-Gobain

8.SKF

9.Technetics Group (EnPro Industries, Inc.)

10.Trelleborg Group

The global aircraft seals market is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as dynamic seal and static seal. By material, the market is segmented into metals and polymers & composites. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as airframe, engine system, landing gear system, and flight control & hydraulic system. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military aircraft and commercial aircraft.

Aircraft Seals Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

