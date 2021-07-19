All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Top Key Players Like Rittal, Bladeroom, Dell, Flexenclosure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Huawei, IBM, Schneider, Active Power, NTT

Market Report Titled “ All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Research Report – Forecast to 2025″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

The rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall market growth of all-in-one modular data centers. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

The reliability of the data center is determined by the extent to which its system is customized. The standard model is more reliable and cost-effective than a customized solution. While larger data centers could be standardized, it’s much easier and practical to standardize smaller ones. This is one of the key reliability advantage of all-in-one modular data centers, which is propelling the growth of all-in-one modular data center market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Bladeroom Group Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Flexenclosure AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications

The “Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the All-in-One Modular Data Center industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of All-in-One Modular Data Center market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global All-in-One Modular Data Center market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading All-in-One Modular Data Center market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global All-in-One Modular Data Center market valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2025, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2025.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global All-in-One Modular Data Center market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The All-in-One Modular Data Center market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting All-in-One Modular Data Center market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the All-in-One Modular Data Center market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the All-in-One Modular Data Center Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the All-in-One Modular Data Center Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of All-in-One Modular Data Center Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

