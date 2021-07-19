Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2019 to 2027

The global analog-to-digital converter market accounted to US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4.09 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the analog-to-digital converter market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America led the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018 with a significant market share; whereas Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. In the US, the transformation of mobile customers from connected to digital has been one of the fastest in the world. By the time of commercialization of 5G within the region, use of related products such as 5G chipset, ADC, and others are expected to gain high momentum in the future.

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – Company Profiles



Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Upsurge in the demand for enhanced data acquisition systems

The data acquisition solutions aid in measuring voltage, current, temperature, and other parameters. It processes the data for display and analysis. Advancements in the data acquisition arena including the inclusion of network connectivity, data analysis & reporting software, and remote control & monitoring options is steering the market demand for analog-to-digital converters market growth during the forecast period

Continuous evolution in the economies

As soon as 5G was announced and its potential benefits were showcased at global level, numerous countries have put their hand forward in ensuring a healthy evolution of this technology. A large number of global players have also ventured into developing, research and innovations for the 5G technology globally. 5G is proven to be a technological evolution that will have the potential to bridge a consumers physical, virtual and social worlds. The government has laid enhanced focus on the development of 5G technologies to meet the country’s plan for building a prominent economy as per the VISION 2030. Aforesaid factors are expected to provide huge opportunities for A/D conveter manufacturers and thus, positively impacting the Analog-to-digital converter market.

Product Type Insights

The global analog-to-digital converter market by product type is segmented into integrating ADC, delta-sigma ADC, succesive approximation ADC, ramp ADC, and others. succesive approximation ADC segment dominates the analog-to-digital converter market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Successive approximation is an advanced version of digital ramp ADC which was designed for increasing the operation speed. In SAR, the normal counter is substituted with a successive approximation register.

Strategic Insights

Some of the market Initiatives were observed to be most adopted strategy in the global Analog-to-digital converter market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: Analog Devices introduced a mixed-signal front-end RF data converter platform that combines high-performance analog and digital signal processing for broad range of wireless equipment.

2019: Nissan selected Renesas Electronics innovative automotive chips for its new skyline ProPILOT 2.0. The ADAS combines navigated highway driving with single-lane driving capabilities, hands-off, engaging Renesas’ R-Car automotive system-on-chip (SoC).

2018: Renesas announced its partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra, Ltd., for providing system-level design advancements that features Renesas RH850/E2x microcontroller (MCU) which is mainly designed to meet the growing requirements of powertrain systems.

2018: MAX17843 12-channel, a high-voltage smart sensor data-acquisition device from Maxim Integrated enables automotive OEMs to enhance the safety of their lithium-ion battery packs with robust communications, comprehensive diagnostics, and lower system costs.

