Anti-Money Laundering Software Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Top Players – ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, Oracle, BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin, Safe Banking Systems, Eastnets Holding, Ascent Technology Consulting, Opentext

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the usage of anti-money laundering software market. The key regions influencing the growth of of anti-money laundering software market in Asia Pacific region, are China and Japan. The advancement in technology is growing at a higher pace. Almost 60% of the world’s population lives in the Asia Pacific region, which majorly depends on a number of banks as well as a financial institution for their transactions. The deployment of anti-money laundering software is most significant across diversified industries such as BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, healthcare with a purpose to deal with the growing instances of terrorist, fraud detection activities across the region, which further boosting the growth of anti-money laundering software market.

The reports cover key developments in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Anti-Money Laundering Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Anti-Money Laundering Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems

Accenture

Verafin Inc.

Safe Banking Systems LLC

Eastnets Holding Ltd.

Ascent Technology Consulting

Opentext Corporation

The “Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Anti-Money Laundering Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Anti-Money Laundering Software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global anti-money laundering software market accounted to US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Anti-Money Laundering Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Anti-Money Laundering Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Anti-Money Laundering Software market in these regions.

