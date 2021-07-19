Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Trends, Forecast, And Competitors Analysis Outlook Up To 2017- 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market industry valued approximately USD 432.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the AI in Agriculture Market include the growing demand for Agriculture Production owing tthe increasing population, rising adoption of Information Management System and new, advanced technologies for improving crop productivity.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect teach of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will alsincorporate the opportunities available in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Players:

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are John Deere, IBM, Agribotix, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Prospera, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are alsstrategies adopted by the major players. The companies are alstrying tdominate the market by investing in research and development.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

• Predictive Analytics

• Machine Learning

• Computer Vision

Application:

• Drone Analytics

• Precision Farming

• Livestock Monitoring

• Agriculture Robots

• Others

Offering:

• Software

• Hardware

• Service

• AI-as-a-service

Regions:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 t2025

Target Audience of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Study

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Venture capitalists

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Third-party knowledge providers

• Investment bankers

• Investors

