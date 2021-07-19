Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market in-depth analysis of Growth prospect by forecast 2025

Artificial intelligence serves as a helpful tool for every phase of the construction project. The major driving factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are growing demand across end user industries, technological advancements have encouraged the organizations especially construction and engineering sector and the increasing digital data. In addition, a rapid surge in the growth of the digital data has been witnessed owing to the growing adoption of Building Information Systems (BIM), security sensors, drones, and machine telematics.

The major restraining factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are unstructured construction environment and lack of skilled workforce. Moreover, adoption of the drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles in the construction sector is also backing the growth of the artificial intelligence in construction market. Artificial Intelligence in Construction Management is the core of artificial intelligence.

The leading market player are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, Aurora Computer Services, Autodesk, Coins Global, Beyond Limits, Plangrid, Renoworks Software, Bentley Systems

The report includes the SWOT analysis of leader companies form global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market. It also enlists and analyze the most recent market developments shaping the future of the foremost players and industry. Furthermore, the key product mapping along with geographic presence and segments, sub-segments of the global Market are studied in the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction industry research.

By Application:

Project Management

Field Management

Risk Management

Schedule Management

Supply-Chain Management

Others

By Industry:

Residential

Institutional Commercial

Heavy construction

Others

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Stage of Construction:

Pre-Construction

Construction Stage

Post-Construction

By Technology:

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

Further North-America has accounted the dominant share in the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market due to high investments by construction companies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is also expected to register a considerable growth rate in the market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the leading countries in this region. The market growth is due to increase in demand by the economies to develop smart city projects which require better amenities that boost the real estate sector.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

