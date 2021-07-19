Automotive Actuators Market-Global Industry trend, Business Analysis, Top competitors, Application and Growth Rate Report

The report comprises a host of vital information about the global market, including its historic standings and its past valuation and size. Based on the same, the report further dives into the market to provide a precise estimation of the global Automotive Actuators Market during the ongoing forecast period, where 2018 is the base year and 2025 is the end of the forecast timeline. Through this report, we aim to aid the leading analysts in the market, industry participants, advertisers, sales experts, industry executives, product managers, and others who are on the lookout for trustworthy and credible information about the global Automotive Actuators Market.

An actuator is a part of an electronic control system, which helps in controlling a mechanism or a system by converting the electrical energy into torque. An actuator requires an energy source to function, which can be current, pneumatic pressure, or hydraulic fluid pressure. In engine control systems, the air flaps are controlled by actuators for power optimization. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to dominate the automotive actuators market, by volume, in 2018.

For primary research, a sample of 100 people from each regional market have been asked to fill up the questionnaire. The questionnaire has been prepared according to the Likert scale. Later, the questionnaire has been analyzed and evaluated using a Pareto chart. For secondary research, several online repositories have been used.

Major Key Players

Continental (Germany)

Bosch (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Mahle (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna International (Canada)

Aisin Seiki (Japan)

Eaton (USA)

Schaeffler (Germany)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Freudenberg (Germany)

Magneti Marelli (Italy)

HELLA (Germany)

Knorr-Bremse (Germany)

Toyoda Gosei (Japan)

NTN (Japan)

NOK (Japan)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Rheinmetall Automotive (Germany)

Johnson Electric (China)

Inteva Products (USA)

Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)

Aisan Industry (Japan)

Hyundai Kefico (Korea)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

Eagle Industry (Japan)

Imasen Electric Industrial (Japan)

Mikuni (Japan)

Global Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation

Segment by Type

Wastegate Actuator

VGT Actuator

Throttle Actuator

Brake Actuator

EGR Actuator

Power Seat Actuator

Grille Shutter Actuator

HVAC Actuator

Headlamp Actuator

Others

Segment by Application

Engine

Body Control & Interior

Exterior

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

