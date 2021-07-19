Automotive Bushing Technologies Market for Next Seven Years 2025: Topmost Players are BOGE Elastmetall, Continental, Cooper-Standard Holdings, Federal-Mogul, Hyundai Polytech, Nolathane, Paulstra , SumiRiko AVS Germany , Tenneco, Vibracoustic

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Damper Bushings, Bump stops, Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings and PT Mounts); Suspension Type (McPherson, Double Wishbone, Multilink and CTBA); and Vehicle Segment (A/B, C, D, E, F and SUV (A, B, C, and D), and MPV & PT)

Automotive bushing technologies market is expected to grow to US$ 9.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 7.56 billion in 2017. The sales of automotive bushing technologies is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors and the global economy plays a key role in the development of automotive bushing technologies market. Today, people have been keen on keeping cars for longer times with them than ever before and therefore, the expenditures on the aesthetics and design of cars are expected to be more vibrant and vivid than ever before. Similarly, the presence of bushings inside a passenger car and adds to the comforts and luxuries of the driver as well as the vehicle occupants.

Key players profiled in the report include BOGE Elastmetall GmbH, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Federal-Mogul LLC, Hyundai Polytech India, Nolathane, Paulstra SNC , SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Vibracoustic GmBH

The suspension system inside a vehicle consist of a number of movable components that are sources of noise and vibrations when the vehicle is on the move. The suspension bush prevents metal-to-metal contact while still allow for some movement. These movements are essential for allowing for suspension to move freely. There are various types of suspension bushes integrated into a vehicle that are control arm bushings, sway bar links bushings, anti-roll bar drop links bushings, anti-roll bar bushings, and sway bar bushings. Numerous requirements of bushes around the suspension systems result in the largest market share for these bushings. Sports Utility Vehicle or SUVs as they are abbreviated are kind of station wagon/estate car that poses features of off-road vehicles such as raised ground clearance, and ruggedness. Typically, the SUVs feature with an upright built body and tall interior packaging, a high seating position and all-wheel drive for off-road driving capabilities. SUVs are further classified into different classes namely A, B, C and D based on the luxury and comfort they provide.

APAC region is one of the most important global automotive hubs. China accounts for approximately 30% of the passenger cars produced globally. Lower cost of labor wages and availability of skilled workmen in the region hands competitive advantage to the region for manufacturing of automobiles. Moreover, the Government in countries such as China and India that are two important manufacturing destinations for automotive OEMs have been rolling out favorable policies that have attracted significant foreign direct investments in the automobile and technology sector. Such a large automotive hub presents higher opportunities for the components manufacturer and suppliers by forming partnerships with the OEMs. The prosperity of these industries augurs well for the advancements in the automotive bushing components. Rising disposable incomes of consumers in these countries opens a wide potential market for infotainment suppliers for this region.

