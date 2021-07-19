Automotive Electro-hydraulic Power Steering System Market Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 12.8% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Electro-hydraulic Power Steering System Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising penetration of 48V electrical architecture in modern vehicles and development of steer-by-wire systems. However, high cost associated with power steering system is restraining the market growth.

An automotive EHPS system is a hybrid steering system that combines the positive features of hydraulic steering systems, such as the natural smooth feel, and the fuel-efficient operations of the power steering systems, which draw power from the vehicle battery instead of the engine.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019532



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Hitachi Automotiec Systems, Nexteer Automotive, Delphi Automotive Systems, Mando, Continental, Robert Bosch, Hafei Industrial, Infineon Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen, JTEKT Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, ATS Automation, Hyundai Mobis, TRW Automotive, GKN and Thyssenkrupp Presta.

Amongst application, the passenger vehicle growth is due to increased demand for sedans, luxury sedans, and mid-range vehicles that have robust steering systems to ensure seamless drivability. By Geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to continuous developments in the automotive sector and increase in production of heavy commercial vehicles coupled with higher adoption rate of such systems as compared to other regions.

Products Covered:

– P-EHPS

– R-EHPS

– C-EHPS

Applications Covered:

– Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019532

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876