Business Process Automation Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Polycom

Global Business Process Automation Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Business Process Automation (BPA) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

In business process management (BPM), automated business processes can be managed collaboratively to improve an organization’s overall workflow for greater efficiency, changing business needs, reducing human error, and clarifying work roles and responsibilities.BPM itself is a sub-part of infrastructure management, which is the core operational components used to maintain and optimize an organization, such as processes, equipment, and data.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Polycom

This study considers the Business Process Automation (BPA) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

SCADA

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Safety Automation

Advanced Process Control (APC)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Paper & Pulp

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Metals & Mining

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Business Process Automation (BPA) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Business Process Automation (BPA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Business Process Automation (BPA) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Business Process Automation (BPA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Business Process Automation (BPA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Business Process Automation (BPA) Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Business Process Automation (BPA) by Players

4 Business Process Automation (BPA) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Business Process Automation (BPA) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Schneider Electric

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Business Process Automation (BPA) Product Offered

11.1.3 Schneider Electric Business Process Automation (BPA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Schneider Electric News

11.2 Yokogawa

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Business Process Automation (BPA) Product Offered

11.2.3 Yokogawa Business Process Automation (BPA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Yokogawa News

11.3 ABB

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Business Process Automation (BPA) Product Offered

11.3.3 ABB Business Process Automation (BPA) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ABB News

11.4 Rockwell Automation

