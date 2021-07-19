CBRN Defense Market 2019 | Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges By 3M, Thales Group, Respirex, Airboss Defense, MSA Safety, Smith’s, Avon Protection Systems, Tingley Rubber, Blucher, ILC Dover

CBRN refers Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense are the protective measures undertaken when chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards occurs. Growing regional conflicts among nations have led to piling of weapons of mass destruction and threats from the terrorists group are fueling the growth of CBRN Defense market.

Rise in the safety measures and mandatory requirement of protective wearables for CBRN safety officers is expected to drive the market of CBRN defense, whereas market saturation in developed countries can act as restraining factor in the market. High investment by government in CBRN defense and technological advancement in the sector will further boost the market of CBRN defense in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include 3M, Thales Group, Respirex International Inc., Airboss Defense Inc., MSA Safety, Inc., Smith’s Group PLC, Avon Protection Systems LLC, Tingley Rubber Corporation, Blucher GmbH and ILC Dover

The “Global CBRN Defense Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the CBRN defense industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global CBRN defense market with detailed market segmentation by type, equipment, end user and geography. The global CBRN defense market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global CBRN defense market based on type, equipment and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall CBRN defense market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis, evaluating five factors such as bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats to substitutes, threats to new entrants, and competitive rivalry.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 CBRN Defense Market Landscape

4 CBRN Defense Market-Key Industry Dynamics

5 CBRN Defense Market Analysis-Global

6 CBRN Defense Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Type

7 CBRN Defense Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Equipment

8 CBRN Defense Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-End User

9 CBRN Defense Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025-Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 CBRN Defense Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.2 Thales Group

12.3 Respirex International Inc.

12.4 Airboss Defense Inc.

12.5 MSA Safety, Inc.

12.6 Smith’s Group PLC

12.7 Avon Protection Systems, LLC

12.8 Tingley Rubber Corporation

12.9 Blücher GmbH

12.10 ILC Dover

13 Appendix

