Cigar and Cigarillos Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cigar and Cigarillos Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The dried and fermented tobacco leaves are tightly rolled and bound together to form cigars and cigarillos. These are of varied sizes, thicknesses, and lengths. The cigars are burnt at the end in order to intake tobacco smoke into the mouth. Growing demand of Cigar and Cigarillos among young adults followed by the lower tax rates of cigar and cigarillos products are escalating the market growth. Additionally, presence of numerous flavors in cigars and cigarillos is attracting consumers to buy these products. The trend is particularly gathering steam among women which is expected to raise the demand for cigars and cigarillos in the forecast period. Additionally, rising government regulations regarding advertisement and smoking in public places is restricting the market growth. Moreover, Increasing R&D activities to provide better product with new flavors is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Cigar and Cigarillos market due to increasing adoption of western life style. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing laxity in adopting anti-smoking regulations, Additionally, cigars and cigarillos are becoming popular in various countries in Asia Pacific like china and india.

The major market player included in this report are:

• British American Tobacco

• Japan Tobacco

• Swisher International

• Swedish Match

• Altria

• Arnold Andre

• Agio Cigars

• J.Cortes Cigars

• Joh.Wilh.von Eicken

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tobacco/No Flavor

Fruit & Candy

Mint & Menthol

Chocolate & Vanilla

By Application:

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

