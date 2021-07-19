Coffee Pods Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Coffee Pods Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Coffee Pods Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Coffee pods are like tea bags which is used to brew coffee for a single serve. There is only a single difference between them and that is of shape; a coffee pod is round. The coffee pods make the brewing process simple and reduces coffee brewing time. These pods contain coffee in a fixed amount and flavors, therefore, they maintain the same taste and reduces preparation time of coffee. There are various types of coffee pods are available in the market that includes Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs. Moreover, increasing awareness about benefits of coffee followed by availability of different variety, flavors, formats and convenience of coffee pods are driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing cost of the basic ingredients like coffee beans & sugar across the globe is hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Coffee Pods Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing demand of coffee pods across various Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Nestle

• Kraft Foods

• LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA

• Keurig Green Mountain

• Coffechino

• DUNKIN’ DONUTS

• ETHICAL COFFEE COMPANY

• The Folger Coffee Company

• Gloria Jean’s Coffees

• Jacobs Douwe Egberts

• Melitta coffee pods

• Seattle’s Best Coffee

• STARBUCKS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Soft coffee

Hard coffee

Capsules

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Coffee Pods Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

