Cognitive Search Tools Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Attivo, Coveo, Lucidworks, Mindbreeze, IBM, Microsoft, Sinequa, Squirro, Micro Focus

Press Release

Global Cognitive Search Tools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Search Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Cognitive search is the new generation of enterprise search that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to return results that are more relevant to the user or embedded in an application issuing the search query and tools are software, service that used in cognitive searh.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Attivo, Coveo, Lucidworks, Mindbreeze, IBM, Microsoft, Sinequa, Squirro, Micro Focus

This study considers the Cognitive Search Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT

Law

Marketing

Customer Service

Airports and Ports

Bank

Telecom

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cognitive Search Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cognitive Search Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Search Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cognitive Search Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cognitive Search Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Cognitive Search Tools Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cognitive Search Tools by Players

4 Cognitive Search Tools by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cognitive Search Tools Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cognitive Search Tools Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Cognitive Search Tools Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Cognitive Search Tools Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

