Commercial Building Automation Systems Market to Hit $144.36 billion and Reflecting Size Expansion at 6.4% CAGR by 2026 with Honeywell International, Ingersoll-Rand plc, ABB, Robert Bosch, Johnson Controls International, Siemens

According to Publisher, the Global Commercial Building Automation Systems Market is accounted for $82.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $144.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth in need for energy-efficient commercial buildings is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of implementation may restrict the market growth.

Commercial building automation is the automatic centralized control system, which controls air conditioning, heating and ventilation, lighting and other systems of a building through a building automation system (BAS) or building management system.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International plc, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric S.E. and United Technologies Corporation.

By Product, Lighting Controls held considerable growth during the forecast period. Commercial lighting control systems can significantly lower building operating costs, improve working environments, and enhance security. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as China and India.

Products Covered:

– Fire & Light Safety Controls

– Wireless Controls

– HVAC Controls

– BAS Communications with IP

– Lighting Controls

– Security & Access Controls

End Users Covered:

– Schools

– Residences

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

