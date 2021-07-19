Cumene Market Projected to Reach $25,089 million by 2022 | Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total S.A., BP Plc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Axiall Corporation, SABIC, BASF SE

The global cumene market was valued at $16,330 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $25,089 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022. Cumene, also known as isopropyl-benzene, is an inflammable organic compound, which is derived from an aromatic hydrocarbon with an aliphatic substitution. It is a major constituent of refined fuels and crude oil. It is used in a wide range of industries as a base chemical to produce cumene hydroperoxide, which further produces two commercially crucial chemicals namely acetone and phenol. It is used in sealant, adhesives, as a solvent in paints, lacquers, enamels, in the production of high octane production fuels, and in fuel additives.

The global cumene market has witnessed significant growth opportunities globally, owing to growth in demand for phenol and acetone and their derivatives. Furthermore, rise in per capita disposable income, overall economic growth, and upsurge in the use of phenolic resins & bisphenol-A are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, growth in demand for phenol in various industries such as plastics, composites, and laminates are anticipated to supplement the global market. However, volatile prices crude oil and hazardous health effects of cumene are expected to hamper this growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides extensive qualitative & quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the global cumene market from 2014 to 2022 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Market estimations and forecast of the industry are based on factors impacting the growth, in terms of value and volume.

Competitive intelligence of leading producers and suppliers of cumene assists to understand the competitive scenario globally.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Cumene Market Key Segments:

By Application

Phenol/Acetone

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 CUMENE MARKET , BY PRODUCTS

CHAPTER 5 CUMENE MARKET , BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 CUMENE MARKET , BY COUNTRY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

